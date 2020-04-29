OTTUMWA — The space should have had more people, instead of just Principal Richard Hutchinson. The Ottumwa High School cafeteria usually does on a Wednesday in April, even at 9 a.m.
There is nothing usual about this April. Classes are out until August. At least, that’s what Hutchinson hopes.
There was only one table set up, with a single chair at it. Hutchinson's laptop was plugged in, waiting for a Zoom meeting to begin. Time that would normally have been filled with calls, meetings and noise is now filled with teleconferencing. It’s a poor replacement in many ways, but it’s the best of what’s available.
Beside Hutchinson's table rested stacks of yard signs. Each proclaimed a “Class of 2020 Graduate Lives Here” with the OHS logo. Teachers planned to pick up the signs and deliver them to graduates’ homes on Wednesday.
It’s not commencement, Hutchinson knew. It’s not prom or any of the other events seniors had looked forward to for years. But it’s the best of what’s available.
“The goal is, this is just a weird time. We still want our seniors to know we appreciate them,” he said. “It’s just a small gesture we can do to recognize the Class of 2020.”
It has been almost two weeks since Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would not instruct Iowa schools to reopen. The last time students were in school was in mid-March, before spring break arrived. It was clear at that time an extended break was likely, but few thought the year was at an end.
No one expected one of the final acts of recognition for the senior class would be a principal, sitting alone in an empty building, waiting for teachers to pick up yard signs for students they wouldn’t see again.
But, on Wednesday, that was what the district could do.