OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school district is looking at adding another facilities project to its slate.
During Monday’s meeting, the school board voted 6-0, with Jeremy Weller absent, to proceed with exploring a new alternative school.
“It seems like it’s all kind of coming to a logical conclusion, which is looking at kind of a state-of-the-art off-site alternative schools,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “If you notice before 2019, we basically had an 11th and 12th grade. We’ve gone from that to having, in essence, a seventh- through 12-graders site, and we’re going to add the sixth grade here probably in the near future.”
He said the proposal would not only give the staff support that they need, such as smaller class sizes and resources in the classroom, but it is also a better fit for some students. “It’s going to better meet their needs; they’re going to have a better chance of being successful. We just feel that the next logical conclusion for our district to move toward is this off-site alternative school.”
“Right now, as it relates to under-resourced students, we have off-site programming in multiple areas,” said Vern Reed, the district at-risk coordinator. “To some degree, we’re disjointed. So what would happen if we could have a one-site, full-service, state-of-the-art program?”
One benefit of such a project, he said, is being able to offer Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs on site. “Research suggests that CTE programs improve the idea of students graduating, especially at-risk students, by 16%,” Reed said. “When we talk about bringing all things together in one site, CTE on site has to be part of that process.”
He also pointed to credit recovery programs, which is something the Accelerated Career Academy (ACA) already does. “Our ability to recover credits in a variety of ways is a key to success for under-resourced students, so we also want to have an on-site credit recovery program inlace, learning from what we’ve already been doing and continue to get better at it,” Reed said.
He also pointed to the importance of have Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) trained staff on site. “One thing that can keep a student from dropping out of school — a student who’s in a trauma, sensitive situation — that one thing is that relationship with an adult, a positive relationship with an adult in our school setting.”
The proposed location for the facility is at the current warehouse location on Gateway Drive, which has 11,000 square feet on each floor, McGrory said. “When I throw this one out, I would ask people to kind of provide us a chance as a school district to show what it could look like,” he said. “What I would ask people to let go is what it currently looks like and what it looked like 10 years ago. We’re talking about a state-of-the-art alternative school, and I can guarantee you, we will do it first class.”
The facility, he said, has the ability to serve the number of students who could benefit from the program, which he estimated at about 100-150 students at the high school level and a projected 35-40 students in middle school.
“We couldn’t fit 150 in our current spot if we wanted to, so if we’ve identified that many kids that can benefit from it, then I think it makes sense to move them into a spot where you can fit them in,” said board member Christina Schark.
The location will also offer some cost savings to the district as it will lead to a change in the plans for a new maintenance building. Speaking as a representative for the Facilities Committee, board member Morgan Brown noted the plan for the alternative school led to changes in that plan. “Our current warehouse that we had planned to abandon and build a new maintenance building at Walsh, we decided that was going to be a good location for this upcoming alternative school program,” he said. “Lindsay [Beinhart, maintenance supervisor] had some ideas on how to make that work for the warehouse also, so there would be some cost savings by not building the maintenance building out at Walsh and renovating our current building in collaboration with the alternative programming.”
Board President David Weilbrenner had some concerns about staffing. “Even with the programs that we currently have, staffing has always been hard,” he said, adding that the program and its needs will call for instructors with skills in those specialties, making it harder to hire for.
“That’s a really good point,” McGrory said, who said the goal is to start hiring staff for the program early, in January or February. “In order for this to work, you have to hire the right people at the right fit for this.”
The unanimous vote to approve the exploratory phase of the project showed support from the board, and Brown put it into words. “I’m a big supporter of alternative programming. I know the whole board, that was our first priority when we first got elected was to get something set up so that kids that are struggling don’t have to struggle. We can throw them a lifeline, get them the help that they need. I know we’ve been putting pieces together over the last few years … this would be a nice thing to see as kind of it’s a finished, full program.”