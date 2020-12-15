OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School District transportation contract is up for renewal after the current school year, and the board is looking at different options that might provide some cost savings.
The district has contracted with Durham School Services since the 2015-16 school year on three-year contracts, CFO John Berg said, with the second of those coming up for renewal at the end of the year.
He’s recommending the board put the contract out for bid in January in order to allow other student transportation companies to bid on the contract. He then asked the board to look at some different aspects of the contract.
One of those details regards discretionary transportation. “The district transports all students that request it at no charge. That has been practiced here for as far back as I can see.”
However, Berg said, Iowa code requires districts only provide transportation for students who live more than two miles away from and elementary school and more than three miles from high schools. “Students inside that distance are not entitled to transportation, but you’re certainly able to provide it.”
He said at the elementary level, about 59% of transportation is for students within that discretionary limit, and the high school level is about 82%. “We spend about $1.7 million annually, and approximately half of that is attributed to discretionary transportation, so about $830,000.”
He said the contracts are based on the number of routes the bus company runs. “That’s how you typically get a bid from them. They’ll tell you how much per route,” Berg said. Providing the discretionary transportation adds more routes to the contract. “What you’re effectively doing is just reducing the number of routes” without providing that, he said.
It could also provide the district savings in fuel costs as the district pays that fee as well. “We would continue to do so in most cases with a student transportation piece,” Berg said. “If they were transported by another entity then we wouldn’t be involved with it, so there’d be some additional savings, perhaps.”
Field trips and activities transport fall under required, Berg clarified to the board.
However, Superintendent Mike McGrory asked for changes to that as well. “I would suggest us putting in this RFP that our students that go to actives, that we put a provision in there that requires chargers after a certain amount of miles,” he said. “I would like to look at that because for our kids, I want them to feel that they’re going first class.”
In regards to keeping discretionary routes, Berg asked for the board’s thoughts on splitting the request for proposals into including discretionary transportation and not including it and partnering with another agency to provide that.
“That would be something you’d have to work out with another provider, but it wouldn’t be on a vendor relationship; it would be working with the city or private contractors because they get their funding through other means and it wouldn’t be the district paying for that service. They would get their funding based on ridership formulas, and they receive funds from a different source from us, so we wouldn’t be paying for it.”
Board member Christina Schark was worried that would just pass the cost on to parents.
“I don’t believe there’d be a cost to the students,” Berg said. “My understanding of public transportation is that they receive their monies through federal sources for ridership; there’s ridership dollars attached. None of the options that we would look at would be anything that would be charging students for transportation. I wouldn’t recommend anything like that.”
Board member Nancy Manson had concerns about a public transport service matching up with the school’s schedule. In addition to not running on a couple of days where public services aren’t running but there’s school, i.e. President’s Day, she was also concerned about timing.
“The problem is you would then have to run the routes of the city bus. So therefore, if the school gets out at 3:15 and the city bus does not come until 3:20, 3:30, depending on what time the bus would come, you’d have to make sure that there was some way that you were keeping track of those students for their safety,” she said. “The advantage of having buses is strictly for safety, and so I would like us to always err on the said of safety.”
She wasn’t opposed to exploring options, but did want to make sure those concerns were addressed as the district looks at options.
Jeremy Weller, board vice president, had other safety concerns. “You start thinking about kids walking to like, Liberty, for instance, and Mary Street and it’s a train wreck every day,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine a bunch of younger kids having to walk that.” However, he also said he was OK with exploring other options.
Safety was a concern when it comes to tracking students on buses as well, and Berg hopes to address it in the RFP.
“AS it stands, we don’t get a detailed assignment of students to set routes. What we’re considering writing into the RFP is just a little firmer language that’s going to require better tracking of students either through some kind of software method or improved registration,” he said. “It may increase the price a little bit because there may be hardware and software involved. But there have been enough concerns raised about just wanting to have a little better detailed information about those students on the route.”
“Right now I’m really uncomfortable that we don’t know exactly who’s on our buses,” McGrory said.. “I don’t thing that’s a lot to ask from a bus company, to provide that information and have that detail. I think that would be more common than uncommon to expect from a bus company to have that type of detail.”
“I think you need to make it very important that they are able to track students,” Manson said. “We have to know where the students are so that if a parent calls and wants to know why the child hasn’t gotten home, we have to know at least if they got off, that they made it on the bus.”
Berg also asked for thoughts on maintaining shuttle routes between schools, saying they cost about $100,000 annually to maintain. “I think there was a period of time a couple years about they were going to be dropped and then they came back into existence by request,” he said. “A couple of times, those have been raised as an issue with maybe some disciplinary issues because you’ve got some different mixes of kids riding on the same buses, different grade levels, things like that.”
Schark and Manson voice support of keeping them. “I think parents really count on those shuttles to get the students to the large elementary schools on the south side,” Manson said. “I was on the subcommittee when we were talking about eliminating them, and they’re very important for the parents.”
Berg said he would take the points of the discussion as the district puts the item out for bid and provide updates as the process continues.
“Safety is obviously extremely important, but on the flip side, competitive bidding is nice to see to,” Weilbrenner said. “We do that with everything else; I don’t know what we wouldn’t do it here.”
In other school business:
• The district announced a change in the holiday vacation schedule for next week. Classes will dismiss at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, for the break. The day was originally scheduled as a full attendance day. Classes resume Jan. 4, 2021.
• Five district employees were honored as part of the monthly recognition program. Recipients for the month were Taylor Bailey, an associate at Evans Middle School recognized for her previous work at Horace Mann Elementary; Stephen Livingston, an Ottumwa High School instructor; Bobbie McCarty, and administrative secretary at OHS; Dawnita Wellings, an associate at Evans; and Steve Zimmerman, associate principal at Liberty Elementary.