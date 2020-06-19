OTTUMWA — The search for a new superintendent culminates next week.
Interviews of the two finalists are set for Thursday at the Great Prairie AEA and will be conducted in several groups.
Question and answer sessions will be held for teachers from 1-2 p.m.; administrators from 2-3 p.m.; other staff, 3-4 p.m.; and community members from 5-6 p.m. The school board will then conduct final interviews from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in a closed session with deliberations and final selection to follow.
In order to allow to distancing during the sessions, each group will have 12-15 participants, which were randomly selected from those expressing interest in participating in the process. Questions were submitted as part of the selection process and will be read by a moderator during each session.
The district indicated Friday that the two finalists will be named early next week.