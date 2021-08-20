OTTUMWA — As Ottumwa families prepare for the first day of school Monday, the district has posted a COVID-19 protocol guide for parents on its website.
The guide, formatted as a “Frequently Asked Questions” document, addressed masks, vaccines and quarantines, among other topics.
While the district cannot mandate masks due to state law, the district continues to encourage the use of face coverings. “We support individual decisions and strongly encourage students and adults to wear masks in our schools, on buses, and at events based on the most current recommendation from the Center for Disease Control,” the document states. They are particularly highly encouraged on buses, and masks will be available to students boarding buses.
Additionally, vaccines will not be required for staff or eligible students, the district said. However, they will continue to implement “allowable” mitigation measures under state regulations, including having additional nursing and health staff, deep cleaning of the district buildings, maintaining hand sanitizing stations, and disinfecting buses each day.
If a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19, even if fully vaccinated, they are required to stay home for 10 days after symptoms appear or 10 days after a positive test if no symptoms present. They also need to be fever free for 24 hours before returning to school. Parents should alert their school if their child tests positive for COVID-19. However, children who are exposed via close contact with a confirmed case, they are no longer required to stay home, according to guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Due to changes in IDPH’s approach to COVID-19, the district will not be able to maintain the alert systems used during the 2020-21 school year. The IDPH is now using the same model they do with influenza and will not provide contact tracing or issue quarantine orders for positive or exposed individuals. “Because we will not have access to the level of confirmation we did last year, it is nearly impossible to maintain and alert system with any timeliness or accuracy,” the district states. “Our nurses will continue to alert IDPH if we have instances of [greater than] 10% absence in a a building or districtwide and follow their guidance in the event that happens.”
The district also stated they plan to have on-site parent-teacher meetings this school year, but a virtual or phone option will be available for those more comfortable meeting that way. Additionally, parents and volunteers will be folded back into the buildings this school year. “Parents and the community provide support and enrichment to our classrooms and programs,” the site reads. “We could not have had as good a year as we had last year without our parents and community support, it is our privilege to have you back in our buildings.” However, those who are sick or feverish as asked to remain home.
The district said it will continue to monitor guidance from the Iowa Department of Education and IDPH and adjust accordingly as information becomes available. The full FAQ can be read at https://www.ottumwaschools.com/parents/coronavirus.