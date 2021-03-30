OTTUMWA – Residents of the Ottumwa Community School District will get the opportunity to address the school board with questions or concerns on the fiscal year 2022 budget in April.
Monday night, the board unanimously voted to hold the public hearing for the budget at is April 12 meeting. That is also when the board will vote to certify the budget.
Prior to the vote, district CFO John Berg went over details of the budget.
Berg said Ottumwa has a lot of things working in its favor on the issue: efficient utilization of resources, sufficient reserve balances, a financial solvency ratio that meets and exceeds goals, sufficient spending authority, a projected drop in property tax rates, a rise in State Supplemental Aid; a net decrease in open enrollment, the voter-approved Physical Plant & Equipment Levy for technology and facilities; and CARES Act funding to address learning gaps from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerns for the district’s budget center on open enrollment and property valuation. Despite a reversal in the trend for the current school year, the loss of students open enrolling out take a toll on the budget each year.
“It’s still a significant number, and still a significant amount of money that we send to other districts,” Berg said. The gap, he said, still represents about $3.2 million in funding the district loses to other districts. “We get it because they live in our district, but they open enroll out so we write $3.2 million worth of checks to area districts to educate students living the the boundary of Ottumwa Schools, so that’s always an area of focus. Any improvement there really helps us out.”
Property valuations, however, have remained fairly static over the years rather than increasing steadily, he said. “As I go back about the past six years, that averages out to about 1% a year. We would benefit greatly if that were to improve.”
He also said equalization evaluations from the state have hit the district hard in 2016 and 2019. “That’s been brutal to us the past two years,” he said. “We survived this year without any kind of significant decrease, so that’s really good news.”
When it comes to state funding, Berg said that the 2.4% increase amounts to $179 more per kid next year. He said that in addition to growth there, the district is seeing student growth, resulting in about 3% new money.
In going over the budget, he detailed how it’s determined. Much of it is formulaic, he said, based on state funding formulas. When all factors are considered, he said the combined district cost determined by the formula is just over $48.9 million, with about 75% of that being for regular programming.
He then moved on to the district’s spending authority, which limits the amount the district can spend each year. He likened it to a credit card spending limit. “We can’t spend any more than that even if we have extra cash in the bank,” Berg said. “We’re not in that position. We have a good cash reserve.”
Unused amount carries over every year as an unspent balance, but it is not considered cash, he said. The total spending authority for the district in fiscal 2022 is at just over $84.1 million.
“The net takeaway for us is that we are seeing that in the 32.5% range next year. A healthy UAB is 5-15%, so we’re well above that,” he said. “We have the authority to spend the money we need to spend.”
In addition, miscellaneous income for the district, including Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) is at nearly $5.7 million. Berg noted that the ESSER funds noted in this balance are not the total amount the district received in relief; it just shows the amount the district plans to use during the fiscal year.
All told, the projected Operating Fund Revenues for the district is just under $56.8 million. The majority of that, 86%, is from the state funding formula with 11% from miscellaneous federal, state and local funds. Only 3% of the budget is under the direction of the school board.
Property tax rates are not a new focus for the board this year. Even with the voter-approved PPEL going into place, the ask of the district is going to be reduced by about 50 center per $1,000 in valuation. However, that decrease could be squeezed by the state increasing the rollback on property taxes. In addition, the district’s ask is only part of the property tax paid; the county, city and Indian Hills Community College all make up the total property tax rate.
None of that tax money is being used to pay any of the district’s long term debt, Berg said. All the district’s long-term obligations are being fined through sales tax penny, and refinancing moves the district is making on those is expected to save money on interest. Votes later in the meeting on refinancing bonds of series 2021 A and 2012B are projected to save more than $500,000. Similar votes on other bonds are coming up in the future, Berg said.
The proposed Ottumwa School Budget Summary for Fiscal Year 2021-22 is scheduled to be printed in Thursday’s edition of the Ottumwa Courier, Berg said. That summary projects about $98.4 million both in revenues and expenditures. It’s important to note that the certified budget is not equal to a line item budget, he told the board. The full line item budget will be “a couple thousand lines that we use just for the general fund,” he said.
“We’ll do that line item budget later in the year when we get some more firm numbers on some of the grants and settlements for staff,” he said. “We set it at a high level at this point in the year because we really haven’t detailed the total spending initiatives for Fiscal Year ’22, so the certified budget doesn’t equal the line item budget.”
The budget hearing and vote are scheduled for the April 12 board meeting. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. in the Evans Middle School Media Center.