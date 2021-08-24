OTTUMWA — District finances dominated Monday’s Ottumwa School Board meeting.
CFO John Berg, as part of a financial presentation at the end of the meeting, noted some unexpected news for the district: there will be an increase in the amount of SAVE funds received from the local option sales tax.
“We just received the update from the Department of Revenue, and what we received last year was $1,018.90 per student, and that generated a little under $5 million in resources. What we project each year is about a 2% increase,” he said. “The projection numbers they gave us this year are $1,116.33 per student, which is almost $100 per student increase, a 9.6% increase, definitely a number we weren’t expecting.”
That will generate about an additional $487,000 in sales tax funds for the district, he added. It also has implications for future funding as well.
“We base a lot of our long-term projections on, you start in one year and then you add 2%, 2%, and when we have a year like this, that kind of resets that projection …just having a year like this, where it pops up, kind of resets the baseline,” Berg said.
In his presentation, Berg also noted other areas of financing for the district. In addition to the voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), the district is seeing increases in special student populations, such as English language learners, special education students and migrant students. “All of those bring additional resources dedicated to providing education for those students,” he said. “We’re putting those to use by filling additional positions and support staff across the district.”
He also noted funds from the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan, also referred to as ESSER I, II, and II. “It’s provided a tremendous amount of resources for the district that we’ve been utilizing, both in capital improvements and also in staffing, short-term support, long-term supports, additional curriculum resources and just many things that are needed and identified by the curriculum staff in our district,” he said.
He also went into the district’s solvency ratio, which is projected to finish at 22.9% this year after being at 13.5% in 2013. The Iowa Association of School Boards recommends it be between 5-15%. Berg noted that even with several ongoing projects at the district’s buildings — a $21 million investment — the district expects to stay within a 17-23% solvency ration over the next five years.
“That solvency ratio is great as it keeps going up, but we don’t want to hoard money and not be delivering the resources to improve the educational programs,” Berg said, noting that Superintendent Mike McGrory and the administration “has really helped kind of unleash the resources had and identify the needs and put those resources to work.”
On Monday, the board also voted to approve a loan of $2 million from the general fund to the SAVE fund. It’s a temporary measure, Berg said, to cover the costs on the projects the district has begun but not yet received the SAVE funds for, particularly in remodeling the Career Campus. “It’s basically where we lend ourselves money,” he said. “We receive regular payments on that monthly, so they stretch out our annual allocation over the course of the year. As we’ve hit our capital projects fund very hard this summer with the projects that we had on going, we’ve spent the monthly allocations, and then we also have plans for some larger projects in the future.
“We’re spending that fund down to a level where we’re going to borrow money from the general fund to keep the capital projects fund at a healthy level with the intention of paying it back, so it’s a temporary loan to keep the fund balance at an acceptable level,” Berg added.
He said the general fund has sufficient reserves to float the money to the capital fund and the district would pay itself back with interest. The loan would have to be paid back no later than Oct. 1, 2022, but Berg said he expects it to be paid back well before that deadline, likely within a few months. He also clarified that as bond monies continued to be paid to the district the issue won’t come up again next summer, when more capital projects are expected.
“As we talk about all these projects and how we’re very good at spending money, I would like to point out that we’re good at being responsible with it, too,” Berg said. “We want to ensure everybody that we’re managing the resources of the district short- and long-term in a responsible manner.”
In other business, the board:
• approved a raise in substitute rates to $12 per hour for associates, custodians and cooks, effective Sept. 1. Current rates are $11, $10, and $9, respectively.
• Approved the purchase of audio-visual equipment for the Career Campus for just over $49,000. The equipment would be utilized for live-streaming and presentations for the school board as well as other public presentations.
• Approved the purchase of two delivery vehicles for the nutrition and food services department. Each costs about $46,000, with the installation of box and lift gates for each vehicle costing $36,000.