OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school district highlighted several mitigation strategies being taken as the start of school approaches in 10 days.
“Our biggest challenge will be social distancing, due to the physical sizes of our buildings and classrooms,” reads a letter to parents in the district’s COVID-19 update center on its website. “I am proud of the efforts our building principals have taken to address this concern, as well as many others.”
The following strategies were highlighted in the update:
• Requiring masks for alls staff and students. “All students will receive three face masks from the district for school use,” the update reads. “These will become the personal property of each student. Families are asked to follow CDC guidelines for mask washing after each use.”
• Non-essential visitors to buildings will be limited.
• Students eating school breakfast will receive a grab-and-go meal, and the number of students in lunchrooms will be limited.
• “Our custodial staff are taking steps to ensure buildings are kept clean and that staff have the PPE they need, including disinfectant wipes and spray, hand sanitizer, face coverings, etc.,” the update says. “Additional cleaning measures have been put in place, such as high-touch areas being cleaned daily.”
Additional mitigation strategies include: installing 18 bottle filling stations to replace drinking fountains; providing staff an online COVID-related health and safety class; installing hand sanitizing stations; installing plexiglass barriers for building secretaries; canceling all large-group assemblies and school gatherings until further notice; providing infrared thermometers for all nurses; disabling hand dryers to reduce the circulation of germs; reducing the number of individuals allowed in common areas; increasing air flow and ventilation in areas where possible; and training substitute teachers on building and health and safety procedures.
The district is also working to increase distancing and reducing contact in by revising room arrangements, meal schedules, recess and passing times, cohort grouping, beginning and end of day procedures, positioning all students to face the same way, holding art and music in the classroom, holding recess outdoors as weather permits and limiting shared equipment, and accessing library books via e-books and delivering checked-out books to the classroom.
Face-to-face and virtual classes in Ottumwa start Aug. 24. Elementary students will receive their class assignment the week of Aug. 17, and kindergarten students will attend a shortened day either Monday, Aug. 24, or Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Due to health and safety reasons, parents will not be able to come for the first hour as they have in the past,” the district said.
“The start of this school year will be like nothing any of us have experienced in our lifetime,” the update reads. “I want to assure families that we are working to ensure that the school environment is as safe as possible.”