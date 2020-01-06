OTTUMWA — School officials said they are investigating a threat against Evans Middle School.
An email sent out Monday said the threat “was recently discovered” and made anonymously. The threat, which the district did not describe, is for Tuesday, Jan. 7.
In a statement from the district, officials said safety “is of utmost importance to Ottumwa Schools. We want to ensure the public that all threats are taken seriously. Precautionary measures will be implemented in addition to the daily safety measures already in place at Evans to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”
This is far from the first time authorities have had to deal with such threats. Similar incidents led to investigations at Evans in 2018 and 2016. In 2017 a student brought a BB gun to the school, prompting another investigation.
In response, the district has taken steps to improve communications and to quickly address any reports. Last May a school board meeting spent considerable time discussing implementation of a new system designed to allow the district to contact law enforcement directly and use of portable radios at each school.