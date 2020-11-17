OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School District has implemented a plan to deliver meals during the two days of virtual learning next week, as well as days off for conferences and Thanksgiving.
The district has a no-school day Friday as part of the conference schedule, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, is the first day off for the holiday break; Monday and Tuesday will be virtual learning days for face-to-face students, totaling four normal school days students will not have access to school lunch, resulting in the district’s distribution plan for Thursday.
The food service department will provide four breakfasts and four lunches to all face-to-face students in grades PK-12 at the end of the school day Thursday. The meals are pre-packaged and include a bag of non-perishables, a bag of perishables and a half gallon of milk.
Each building will develop their own distribution plan, and parents are encouraged to watch for specific messages with additional details from their buildings.
Bulldog Virtual Learning students will also pick up their meals for next week Thursday. Orders need to be placed with Ottumwa High School by 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Elementary students can contact their school; those at Evans or OHS or others participating in the extended no-cost Summer Feeding Program, open to all Ottumwa children ages 1-18, can call 641-682-1190. Pickup will run from 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
"We know it is important to families that all students are nourished and ready to learn whether at home or in the classroom," said Yvonne Johnson, Ottumwa food and nutrition services director. "We are happy to provide food to them while learning from home."