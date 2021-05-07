OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School district unveiled the new name for its location at the former Market on Main Friday: Ottumwa Career Campus.
The name will also apply to the programs offered at the site. At the Career Campus, students will be able to participated in programs that allow them to explore career interests, learn real-world skills, earn certifications and receive college credit.
Strands planned for the site program include computer science, engineering, communications and design, culinary sciences, hospitality, business entrepreneurship, health sciences, and work-based learning. Students will also be able to participated in career programs at Ottumwa High School, such as woods, metals, welding and construction trades.