OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school district didn’t get a complete pass from auditors, who identified what they called “a significant deficiency” in the district’s travel program. But auditors accepted the district's response to correct the issue.
The program has been the subject of considerable discussion over the past couple years as the board has moved to bring students’ fundraising processes into accordance with state law. Auditors found fault with the a bank account connected to the program that was outside the school board’s control.
District officials said they took steps to correct the issues after the audit. The district’s response to auditors noted “several changes … including bringing all District funds under control of the Board of Education.” Auditors accepted the response as sufficient.
While that was the most serious issue auditors found, there were other concerns they felt warranted mention in the district’s audit. The auditors urged improvement of the inventory processes for the Career Academy’s proprietary fund, and improvement of processes for district fundraisers. The district’s responses largely accepted the auditors’ advice.
The district saw a 2.8 percent increase in its net financial position at the conclusion of the 2019 fiscal year.
Board members will also review two sharing agreements, though only one involves sports. That agreement would allow Cardinal students to compete as members of the Ottumwa girls golf team in the upcoming season.
The second agreement involves classroom work done by Ottumwa students under the auspices of the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school district. The work specifically falls under EBF’s vocational agriculture classes
Perhaps the biggest potential change for the district appeared Friday to have been resolved. Superintendent Nicole Kooiker had been a finalist for the position of superintendent for the Newton School District. But that district announced another candidate as its choice Friday afternoon.
Monday’s meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the media room at Evans Middle School.