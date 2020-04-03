ELDON — Students in Wapello County won’t be making up school days due to the extended closure of schools through the end of the month.
Ottumwa and Cardinal have both announced that they are following the voluntary option of the three given by the Iowa Department of Education that were offered Thursday.
“We actually last week decided to start the voluntary educational enrichment activities,” said Cardinal Superintendent Joel Pedersen. “Once the decision was made [Thursday], we felt really good about our decision.
“We are not going to have to make up any hours or days. This was one of two options. We don’t have equitable resources across the district for required.”
He said that in addition to providing educational activity suggestions and learning apps, teachers are reaching out to students online. Elementary teachers are interacting via Facebook Live and Zoom, while at the secondary level they’re using Google Classroom in addition to Zoom.
“There is engagement with teachers and not just resources,” Pedersen said. “It’s not perfect. It’s not hitting everybody because of schedules. We record everything so they can get it at any time.”
“At Ottumwa, we are planning to continue to use the model of optional instruction, requesting that families engage their students in the learning process,” said Superintendent Nicole Kooiker in a written statement. “We encourage our parents to utilize Clever and the activities provided by our teachers and to keep students engaged. We will continue to expand our optional learning resources and share those on our website.”
“When you start this, you just don’t know,” said Pedersen. “I’ve been so impressed with the creativity and ingenuity of my staff and what they’re doing. All these people at different comfort level [with technology] are jumping in and trying to make this happen.”
To help with that, his district is looking at ways to provide internet access for its students. “We’re still trying to look at options for Wi-Fi, possibly putting routers out around the district where people can come out and connect.”
They are also working on a plan to provide devices for students that need them.
But for the Cardinal superintendent, it’s not just about making sure students are keeping up with their education. He’s most concerned for their overall well-being.
He said over the next few days, the district will be making phone calls to its students and families to check in with them and see how they’re doing.
“When we call, the first part is, ‘How are you doing? Is there anything you need?’” Pedersen said. They will ask what they can do to help them address food insecurity, learning and even cleaning and essential supplies. He said the district has ordered supplies such as toilet paper and toothbrushes that they can hand out to students in need.
“Our social workers are also still doing Telehealth sessions to keep mental health in check,” Pedersen said.
He said he also knows there’s concern for bigger events on the horizon: prom and graduation.
“We will do whatever we can to provide prom for our students, even if we push it into the summer. It may look different, but right now we’re going to do everything we can to provide a prom for them,” he said.
As of right now, Cardinal’s graduation is still scheduled for May 17, “but we’re preparing to have to push that back to summer.”
“We’re prepared to do these activities when it’s safe to dos so. It’s too important to our families and kids.”
He had an additional message for seniors: “A lot of seniors and parents really concerned. Locally, we have all the discretion to take care of our seniors to get them to the next step of what they’re going to be doing in the fall. We are 100 percent going to take care of our seniors. We’re going to do what’s right by them. They don’t need worry about anything.”
Pedersen also addressed parents, many of whom are under additional stress. “We are asking them to do the best they can and not to stress. If you don’t get it done or can’t that day, don’t beat yourself up over it,” he said of participating in the learning opportunities.
The district, he said, will be evaluating and doing outreach as the new school year approaches in the fall to determine what the gaps are and what needs to be retaught.
“This is going to be a start to school we’ve never had,” he said. “There’s a summer slide with a regular summer vacations. This could be almost five months of a break, and you have to look at things differently. We’ll be working all summer to do that.”
“We understand that these are very stressful times,” said Kooiker Thursday evening in a video message to the community. “All of our lives have been disrupted in a variety of ways. As we learn more about recent decisions made, we will continue to share updates with staff, students, parents and community members.”
“This is just changing so rapidly every day,” said Pedersen. “We want to focus on making sure kids are safe and fed. If they’re learning, that’s great, too. But we want to focus on more than education. It’s bigger than that.”