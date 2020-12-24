It was a situation education officials saw coming when schools were shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The normal summer learning loss would be compounded by an extra several months outside of school.
Now, officials have data to target where the slide hit the worst.
“The data would show the lower elementary is where the pandemic made the most difference,” said Joel Pedersen, superintendent of Cardinal School District. He said that makes the most sense as that's where students receive foundational learning where curriculum builds on each other.
And that’s the trend seen throughout the state, AEA and county. According to a report by the Iowa News Service, the Iowa Board of Education says testing results for kindergarten through third grade showed learning loss at all levels compared to fall 2019. Across the AEA and county, those losses are showing up primarily in early elementary.
“Nationally, that’s what they’re finding. First and second grade took the biggest hit. We see that locally with our AEA in those grades as well,” said Lonna Anderson, director of elementary education for Ottumwa Schools. “We have pockets where we think the pandemic hurt the most. We do have trend data from our fall [screening], and we can see that the most significant loss was in first and second grade for literacy.”
For first grade literacy in Ottumwa, the difference between the students in fall 2019 and fall 2020 was a 23% difference; however, those results are screenings from different students.
Pedersen provided numbers that tracked the same students through their FAST scores. From fall 2019 to fall 2020, students who moved from kindergarten to first grade in that time frame saw a proficiency decline of 38 percent. Those moving from first to second grade saw an 18% decline. After that, it leveled out to below a 10% decline to no decline for those moving from third to fourth grades. “It’s significantly more than what we see in a normal year,” he said.
“When we think about that, the students who were in kindergarten with the schools closing in March, they had the most significant decline,” Anderson said. “They were just learning, and then everything stopped. Just as they were learning their literacy skills, letter sounds, putting letters together to form words, that explicit learning just stopped.”
For math, she said the losses were showing the most in first and fourth grades for the district.
“I don’t think we saw as much of a loss as much as maybe some of the other school districts,” said April Glosser, curriculum director for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District, noting that they did online learning from March to May. “The grades that were hit the hardest were the lower elementary grades. Since these students were in primary grades last school year when COVID hit, they missed out on some very important learning opportunities. … Even though our teachers were fantastic about continuing to teach online lessons from March to May, teaching young learners how to read over the internet proved to be quite difficult.
“Students in primary grades are very impressionable, and direct teaching from a qualified educator in face-to-face settings are ideal,” she added.
Anderson said that though the Ottumwa district provided online learning opportunities for families, that didn’t prevent the slide.
“We see that our students really missed out,” she said. “It’s been a lot of hard work from our first-grade teachers as the students come in. They have a lot of skills to make up for.”
“We’re having to dike most of those gaps to what they should be learning in first grade,” Pedersen said. “We have to fix what we missed and diagnose that and at the same time move them forward in their proficiency levels. That’s where we’re really going to have to ramp up our interventions,” such as extra time on a skill or tutoring.
“The premise is we don’t look back, we move forward,” Anderson said. “We couldn’t go back to March of 2020 and do that learning. That would have widened that gap.”
She said that Iowa educators are fortunate that the Department of Education knew that this would be coming and provided training for it over the summer. “We had a plan, and our department of education had a plan for all Iowa students moving forward.”
The solution, she said, is to keep to grade-level learning, filling in the gaps when needed. “We continue to teach our first-grade skills and go back and do mini-lessons on skills that are missing.”
“All teachers are currently teaching grade-level core standards while addressing learning gaps as they come up,” Glosser said. “If students are missing prerequisite skills, teachers are providing intervention to these students or providing class-wide intervention to backfill learning loss.”
“We’re going to do everything we can to get them back up,” said Pedersen, saying they will have “a laser-like focus on getting them back to where they need to be.”
“We have identified the gap, we’ve diagnosed it, but we’re going to do everything we can to help the kids grow and get back to where they need to be.”
“With all of the interventions that we have in place, we are already seeing some significant gains,” Glosser said. “Our hope is that we will continue to have face-to-face learning for the rest of the year so that we can continue to see great gains.”
All three local officials credit returning to face-to-face learning in helping kids close the gap.
“We're thankful for every day we can be here with our students because we know every day of instruction is going to help our students,” Anderson said.
“I’m proud that we were able to get students back fully since Aug. 22. We needed kids to get back to school as quickly as possible,” Pedersen said. “If we went two or three more months before we could get kids back in instruction, it would be more loss.”
And, with the winter set of screenings set to happen next month, they’ll have a clearer vision on what they need to do and just how much the gap has already been closed.
“We will be assessing our students again in the month of January,” Anderson said. “That will be very interesting to find out where we are and compare with last month’s data at this time. At that point, I think we’ll have a much better idea on how much or if students had lost a significant amount of data. Have we made up that gap or are we still significantly behind? That will be our true telling point.”
“We’ll be able to see in January if we’ve cut down that gap and try to cut it down more,” Pedersen said, noting they can’t cut it down during the year and let it grow with normal learning loss over the summer.
“I think schools are going to be working for many years to try to close the gap. It’s going to take drastic effort,” Pedersen said.
“Right now, we can only see what the trend has been, but winter will really tell us where we are and how much work we have to do,” Anderson said. “It’s very much a learning curve. In the end, we’ll be better and have far more skills when this is over. We’ve found out we can do things we never thought we could.”