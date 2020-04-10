OTTUMWA — Closing the digital divide has long been an issue for educators. Now, with schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of online learning has increased action on those concerns.
The pandemic launched a massive, unplanned experiment with distance learning and has created extraordinary hurdles for schoolchildren left behind by the digital divide. School districts and governments are now racing to give the millions of U.S. students without home internet a chance of keeping up.
Nationwide, nearly 3 million students, an estimated 18 percent, make do without home internet because of the high costs of service and gaps in its availability. Area schools are hit by the divide. A study by the Associated Press, using numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, found that 11.7 percent of Ottumwa students lack home internet access while 17.6 percent have no home computer.
That was one of the reasons the district elected the voluntary learning option when the extended school closures were announced.
Given the community's significant poverty level, many students don't have computers or internet connections, Superintendent Nicole Kooiker said in an recent interview with the AP. With teachers not trained for virtual classrooms and the stress students, families and staff are enduring, it would be hard to require them to focus on mandatory work and grades, she said.
Cardinal Schools, at 7 percent lacking internet and 23.4 percent without a computer, is taking action to address the gap.
“We have survey data that shows approximately 85 percent of our families have sometime type of Wi-Fi device. The challenge is that this might be a cellphone, and that may not be available to students or can be used as a ‘hot spot.’ The concern is that Wi-Fi signal may not be reliable,” said Superintendent Joel Pedersen.
Earlier this week, the school district handed out devices to families, and Pedersen said they are looking at putting community Wi-Fi routers in spots around the district.
“These routers can accommodate around 50 kids at one time. This would be at city parks, libraries or community center perhaps where kids could connect,” Pedersen said.
They are also currently looking at purchasing Wi-Fi devices for families. “The biggest challenge is most schools across the country are also trying to purchase the same devices,” he said.
Staff at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont have run into a similar problem. Superintendent Dean Cook said the district tried to take advantage of a portion of 1,000 hot spots a cellular company was offering, but they were all already spoken for. He said staff members are looking into other companies to find a similar deal. “If we can get 100, we’ll be happy,” he said.
The AP study found that 12.6 percent of EBF students have no internet access, with 14.9 percent lacking a home computer.
“What we did is we had all or our teachers go out and find out how many kids didn’t have it,” Cook said. The high school has already shifted to having most of its courses online but that elementary students have been given packets of work with teachers following up a couple of times each week.
Next week, he said, some of that elementary work will shift to Google classrooms. “What we’re finding is we’re just going to have to approach things a little differently,” Cook said.
Davis County schools, also participating on the voluntary educational path, took its own survey of students to identify families that needed connected with a device or internet access. The AP data shows 9.7 percent of the district’s students lack home internet access with 28.2 percent lacking a computer.
Brad McCloskey, middle school principal and special education instructor, is at the helm of Davis County’s COVID-19 response team with Superintendent Dan Maeder being called up by the National Guard. McCloskey said the district has set up a hotline for families to call with their educational needs, including meals. Around 50 families have reached out via the survey and hotline (641-664-2200 ext. 1234) indicating they need assistance with connectivity.
“We’ve reached out to all those families,” he said. One device is issued per family, and “we’re connecting them with local internet providers who are providing free internet access to those homes during this time.”
“We’re taking it one step at a time, but the response has been phenomenal,” said McCloskey. “We’ll do whatever we can to provide any [educational] resources that they may need during this closure.”
“We are looking at doing more for our families every day but also not overwhelming them during this difficult time,” said Pedersen.
Cook marveled at being in the situation of massive extended school closures after more than 30 years as an administrator. “I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be doing this.”