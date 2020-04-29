OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School seniors may not be sure if or when graduation will be held, but they now know what requirements need to be met to receive their diploma.
District officials put a recommendation in place, following state guidance, on deciding what requirements seniors would still need to fulfill with the COVID-19 pandemic closing Iowa schools for the academic year.
State guidance recommends schools waive minimum graduation requirements for the class of 2020 including four courses of English; three each of math, science and social studies; the requirement to finish government, U.S. history and physical education; and the requirement for CPR certification.
Marci Dunlap, director of secondary education for Ottumwa Schools, said that a four-step process was followed to determine the plan. She also focused on the language used in state guidance, particularly the terms “but for” and “hold harmless.”
“How are we going to hold students harmless from this closure?” Dunlap asked.
“We wanted to make sure we have a clear understanding of the suggestions that we’re bringing to the board for how we’re going to confer diplomas for high school students and understanding what that would mean in conjunction with our board polices,” she told the school board Monday.
The first part was going through every students’ transcripts to see where credit counts were. OHS students need 46 earned credits for graduation while Job Corps and the Accelerated Career Academy need 37. The district then noted all students with enough credits to graduate graduate with third-quarter grades, due April 30, counting as second semester grades. Out of 317 students, 223 currently fulfill that requirement, and the only adjustment for them is the “hold harmless” on core requirements.
The third step is where credit adjustments really start to come into play.
After talking with several officials in the district, including at the ACA, the district determined that 5.5 credits could feasibly be made up in a semester. The third step in the 2020 Graduation Readiness document released to the board states, “Look for students who are within 5.5 credits of graduating. This is the amount of credits students could have made up BUT FOR COVID-19.”
Under the plan, those students, currently numbering 64, would also be eligible to receive diplomas.
In total, 287 students are currently eligible to graduate under the plan for a rate of 91 percent. With third-quarter grades not due until April 30, those numbers could improve.
Board member Christina Schark asked specifically what the district was asking of the board.
“We are asking the board to waive core requirements so that, as a high school, we can confer diplomas based on a number of credits earned,” Dunlap said.
“This would be providing grace to some students because of COVID,” said Superintendent Nicole Kooiker. “If they were on track to graduate but this all happened, there’s some leniency there but not a lot.”
The idea of forgiving credits concerned some board members.
“In a sense, we’re not meeting in a building, but these teachers are available,” Schark said. “The idea that these students are still failing a class and still missing assignments, I don’t understand that.”
“The students that were on track to graduate, I have no problem waiving the requirement for them,” said board member Morgan Brown. “The students who were not on track to graduate, who are 5.5 credits short, they’re not not graduating ‘but for’ COVID. They’re not graduating but for 5.5 credits and COVID.
“Is there a way, with the 1:1 system we’ve got set up with all the high school students having a computer, can they make up those 5.5 credits before the next school year starts and graduate?”
Dunlap state that would be less likely without the face-to-face contact of meeting with teachers in school. “Without the human interaction and contact with our kids who come from our most dire family situations, they are struggling right now.”
“Some students don’t have the supportive environment at their homes, so even having a device or having internet, they’re still trying to survive,” said Kooiker. “We’re working to try to get all these credits made up, but fair is not always equal in this situation.”
“Part of our jobs is getting kids ready for the real world, and the real world doesn’t care about what your background is,” Brown said. “We have to be careful also that if you just push people through, that’s not preparing them for the real world and life.”
OHS Principal Richard Hutchinson said that was a good point, but he also said that it’s amazing how quickly students can make up those credits at the end of their high school careers.
“You’ll be surprised at how many kids wait until the second semester of their senior year to make up those five credits,” he said. “We have a lot of kids that if we we’re going through the end of May, there’s a lot of kids that, come May 20th, you’d be surprised those 5 credits, all of a sudden they’ve got them done.”
He told the board OHS staff have been working diligently to reach out to students who are behind on the requirements in order to work on credit retrieval and turn in missing assignments. He also stressed a desire to put a plan into place in the coming years so students aren’t even in that situation.
“We’re realizing they’re behind because they’re just not doing it, and that’s no longer acceptable,” Hutchinson said.
He also stated his disappointment with the graduation rate where it currently stands.
“Hopefully, enough of that 30 will get it in and we’ll get up to about 94-95. My goal is 98 or above. We can’t accept anything less. We have to do something to make that happen.”
Board member Jeff Bittner said he didn’t want the school closures to prevent a student from graduating. “We don’t want to impair somebody that most likely would have gotten that,” he said. “Some of these kids, that may be all they get.”
“I don’t think this whole corona situation should stop a kid from graduating,” said Schark. “My point is it doesn’t have to. We have nearly two full quarters left and these kids still have time to make it right and to do what they need to do to graduate.
“I understand the plight of at-risk families,” she continued, “but these are 18-year-old adults, and I think they can show the responsibility it takes to get this finished.”
She also asked if waiving of the core requirements would apply to grades 9-11.
“The requirements would stay in place for all other grade levels of students. It would be waived just for seniors because of the pandemic,” said Kooiker.
Schark pointed out that the pandemic also affected the other students’ abilities to complete those core classes.
“We’re hoping we have enough time to be able to get other kids caught up so they can graduate on time,” Kooiker said.
The board voted in favor of waiving the requirements with Schark and Brown dissenting.