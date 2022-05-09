CENTERVILLE — Among options under consideration for the future of the state-owned Honey Creek Resort could be gifting it to Appanoose County.
The idea is still exploratory in nature. State officials said they intend to move quickly to prepare recommendations to Gov. Kim Reynolds who they believe will have the final say. The goal being to have the resort's future locked in with enough time to prepare for the 2023 peak recreational season.
Another potential option shared by officials to the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors on Monday would be an outright sale of all or parts of the resort. This idea has been floated by lawmakers over the years, as early as 2011. Whether it would be legal to do, however, is currently under review by two different teams, said Adam Steen, director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services. Additionally, the state could continue operating the resort in a different fashion.
The resort is owned by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources but is managed by Delaware North. The company has informed the DNR it intends to end its management of the resort early, leaving the state to ponder the future of the resort.
The roughly $58 million Honey Creek Resort was built at the existing state park of the same name, completed in 2008 during the Great Recession. The State of Iowa funded most of the construction through more than $35 million in bonds.
In its first year, the resort was in the red by more than $800,000. After years of the DNR funneling more than $7.1 million to it to make bond payments, the Iowa Legislature in 2013 approved up to $33 million in funds to clear the bond.
After that, the resort soon after began reporting positive fund balances and has generally posted an operating profit, according to publicly available state audit reports. Since 2016, the resort has been managed by a private company, Delaware North, which has limited some view of its financials. In the calendar year ending 2020, the company reported an operating profit of $407,000. But, the resort posted a net loss of $462,000 after things like capital improvement fund, corporation allocation, insurance, interest expense and depreciation were factored in.
The DNR has not funneled money to the resort since the 2015-16 fiscal year, when the resort posted an operating loss of $348,550. Any losses under the management agreement would be absorbed by Delaware North under the contract.
Kayla Lyon, director of the DNR, said she wasn't sure of the specifics that went into the company's decision to end its management of the resort.
"I can't speak to their business decisions," Lyon said. "They're a global company, and so I can't speak to why they made the decision that they did."
The resort has been through management companies before, but Steen said he and the Iowa DNR are charged with evaluating whether the resort wouldn't be better off out of the state's hands.
"From our perspective, we want to make sure we're not in the real estate ownership business if we don't need to be," Steen told supervisors on Monday. "Right now we got some properties that I'm working on transferring at this point, and this would be a property that would fit right in line with getting it back into a community setting so that a local entity could take it over and run it, versus us running it."
The spur to investigate these various options came after Delaware North made its decision known to the state.
"We decided we needed to look into all of our options," Lyon said. "Do we continue with another vendor managing the property, or do we get creative and think about some other ways that the property could be managed going forward."
Neither Steen or Lyon could offer much insight into the resort's financial history, or why it's struggled to consistently pay for itself over the years. Though their visit was primarily to assemble what questions supervisors would have so they could work to answer them.
"I don't know what would cause it to lose money," Steen said. "We're exploring all sorts of opportunities to see what would make sense for an entity to take it over — for the county, a private entity if possible. So if it didn't make sense for the county then certainly it's not something we'd want to do."
Supervisor chair Linda Demry said the county's top priority is ensuring any move doesn't cost taxpayers money. Supervisor Mark McGill said he wanted to dig deeper into the financials to figure out why losses were being posted.
"It doesn't make sense to us that it's not profitable out there," Demry said. "It's a beautiful location — perfect. Why are we losing money?"
Supervisor Jeff Kulmatycki sees a high upside potential, but the end result must make sense for the county.
"We know the potential out there is huge," he said. "If it was run properly, I think there's a great opportunity for our businesses to get people, because there's close to a million visitors to the lake a year. So, if we can get those people to town and back and forth, it makes a lot of sense for all of our little communities here. ... But, like I said, it has to make sense for the county, too."
Steen says the state has four goals they hope to accomplish through whatever transpires: 1. take care of existing employees, 2. take care of the community, 3. take care of the county, 4. take care of the state.
"I want to discover and uncover options that do those four things to ensure we're being good stewards with the state resources and good stewards with the folks down here," Steen said.
Though with the promise to take care of existing employees, Steen understands the new owner may have to make some decisions.
"We care about employees," Steen said. "From our perspective, business decisions need to be made as well. We don't want employees having to be terminated, we want to keep people employed, that's the goal."