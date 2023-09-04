State regulators recently levied fines for construction sites of a housing development and a community college where soil wasn’t properly controlled and eroded into waterways.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently fined the Indian Hills Community College Development Corp. $4,000 for soil runoff from the Indian Hills site in Centerville, where a new academic building is under construction.
During a routine inspection of the site in February, several parts of its perimeter soil controls were damaged or failing, according to a recent DNR order.
There were no controls along nearby North First Street, where the DNR noted sediment flowing along the street.
There were also soil controls that were absent or failing to prevent sediment from going into nearby Copper Creek. The extent of the pollution of the creek was unclear in the order.
“Failure to properly manage stormwater runoff from construction sites degrades surface water quality and deposits excess sediment in water channels,” the DNR order said. “Sedimentation of Iowa’s waterways is a serious problem, and regulatory agencies have recognized that uncontrolled runoff is a significant contributor to these problems.”
