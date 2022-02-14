RATHBUN LAKE — Iowa is considering selling the Honey Creek Resort after the hospitality company that manages it opted not to renew its contract beyond April 2023.
A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said all options are on the table, but the DNR prefers to sell the property currently. The DNR is seeking an appraisal of the property.
Delaware North will continue to manage operations through the end of its contract. The resort closes during the winter, but will reopen in March.
The resort was first opened in 2008, costing $60 million to build and was funded in part by tax-exempt bonds. After years of financial losses, the legislature opted to pay off the resort’s remaining bonds in 2013. The resort has had some profitable years since, though to varying degrees.