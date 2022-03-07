The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to conduct prescribed burns on select wildlife areas in Clarke, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Madison, Warren and Appanoose counties between March and May to improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, and restore and maintain native plant communities.
Ground nesting birds such as pheasants, mallards, bobolinks, quail and many others benefit from habitat improved with periodic prescribed fire. Burning removes the accumulated thatch and reinvigorates native plants by simulating what occurred naturally for centuries.
Areas are typically burned every 1-5 years and vary in size from 10 to 1,000 acres or more. Burns are conducted on days that meet objectives and weather guidelines defined in the burn plan.
For questions or concerns about prescribed burns, contact Shane Frevert with the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau Rathbun Unit, 641-535-6765.
Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) Burn Schedule
Sedan Bottoms WMA: Appanoose County, 5 miles southeast of Centerville or 3 miles East of Exile. (7 burn units)
Rathbun Lake WMA: Appanoose County, 3 miles of north of Mystic. South shore of the main lake. (1 burn units)
Rathbun Lake WMA: Appanoose and Lucas Counties, 5 miles southeast of Russell. North Fork Rathbun Lake (2 burn unit)
Coffey Marsh Area, South fork Rathbun: Wayne County, 10 miles east of Corydon, 2 miles north of Highway 2. (1 burn units)
Miami Lake WMA: Monroe County, 5 miles north of Albia. (1 Burn unit)
West Lake WMA: Clarke County, 2 miles northwest of Osceola (2 burn unit)
Goshen WMA: Lucas County, 5 miles south of Lucas (1 burn unit)
Heritage Hills WMA: Madison, Warren and Clarke Counties, 8 miles north of Murray. (1 Burn units)
Red Haw: Lucas County, 2 miles southeast of Chariton (1 burn unit)