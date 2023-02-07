The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to conduct prescribed burns on select wildlife areas in Clarke, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Madison, Warren and Appanoose counties between March and May to improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, and restore and maintain native plant communities.
Ground nesting birds such as pheasants, mallards, bobolinks, quail and many others benefit from habitat improved with periodic prescribed fire. Burning removes the accumulated thatch and reinvigorates native plants by simulating what occurred naturally for centuries.
Areas are typically burned every 1-5 five years and vary in size from 10 to 1,000 acres or more. Burns are conducted on days that meet burn objectives and weather guidelines defined in the burn plan.
For questions or concerns about prescribed burns, contact Shane Frevert with the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau Rathbun Unit, 641-535-6765.
Wildlife Management Areas spring burn schedule:
— Sedan Bottoms WMA: Appanoose County, 5 miles Southeast of Centerville, IA or 3 miles East of Exile. (8 burn units)
— Rathbun Lake WMA: Appanoose County, 3 miles of North of Mystic, IA. South shore of the main lake. (3 burn units)
— Rathbun Lake WMA: Appanoose and Lucas Counties, 5 miles South East of Russell, Ia. North Fork Rathbun Lake (2 burn unit)
— Indian Ridge North Fork Rathbun South Shore: Wayne and Appanoose Counties (2 burn units)
— Rathbun Lake WMA: Appanoose and Wayne, 5 miles South and 1 mile East of Confidence (2 burn units)
— West Lake WMA: Clarke County, 2 miles Northwest of Osceola, IA (2 burn unit)
— Goshen WMA: Lucas County, 5 miles South of Lucas, IA (1 burn unit)
— Heritage Hills WMA: Madison, Warren and Clarke Counties, 8 miles North of Murray. (2 Burn units)
— Red Haw: Lucas County, 2 miles SE of Chariton, IA (1 burn unit)
— South Colyn WMA’s: Lucas County 6 miles South of Russell, IA (4 burn units)
— Brown Slough WMA: Lucas County 5 miles South East of Russell, IA (1 burn unit)
