EDDYVILLE — Local fire departments responded Saturday afternoon to a large at an composting facility, Chamness Technology Inc., south of Eddyville.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff visited the site Monday to reports that Palestine Creek was turning black. The DNR staff believe the fire started in a stockpile of shredded landscape waste from the August derecho. They were told the original fire likely spread to an adjacent pile of wooden pallets.
DNR staff found what appeared to be leachate in the creek, which is a tributary of the Des Moines River, and collected water samples for lab testing. The DNR has taken enforcement action against the facility for past leachate discharges into the creek.
Chamness staff and a private contractor are setting up pumps to pull water and leachate from the creek and leachate lagoons. The wastewater will be land-applied.