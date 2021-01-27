The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual meeting Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to review the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to rules and regulations and address other topics as requested and time allows.
"We want people to attend this meeting, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff," said Todd Bishop, chiefs of the Iowa DNR Wildlife Bureau. "Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process."
The meeting is open to the public and replaces the series of meetings held across the state. This online platform has a limit of 1,000 attendees and attendees must sign up in advance via Zoom.
Comments collected will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
The DNR will hold an additional virtual meeting if there is a need.