OTTUMWA — Prairie Hills at Ottumwa Assisted Living and Memory Care is inviting the public to participate in the "Dog Days of Summer" photo contest later this month.
The deadline to submit a photo (only one 5x7 dog photo per family) is Aug. 14 at 4 p.m., and judging will take place Aug. 17. Winners will be notified by 5 p.m. that day.
Photos may be mailed or dropped off at Prairie Hills (173 E. Rochester Road) between noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The photos will be displayed on the Prairie Hills Ottumwa Facebook page. First-place will be awarded $50, and runner-up $25, with both being Hy-Vee gift cards. Judging will be conducted by residents and staff.
All entries will receive a Paw Package made by Prairie Hills residents.
Prairie Hills asks that participants put a name, address and phone number on the back of the dog's photo. For returned photos, a stamped, self-addressed envelope is required.
Prairie Hills will be collecting dog food and supplies to go to Heartland Humane Society throughout the event.
For more information, contact Prairie Hills marketing director Brenda Miller at 641-680-2214 (cell) or 641-684-1871 (office). Miller can also be emailed at marketing@prairiehillsottumwa.com.