Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting has a major animal theme generally, but dogs specifically.
Two items relating to animals and dogs will come before the council inside council chambers during what could be a lengthy meeting with emotional outcomes certainly possible.
The first order of business for the council will be to hear an appeal by Casey and Yadira Kelderman, whose Pointer dog Ody bit a 14-year-old neighbor girl in March after escaping its leash when the Keldermans' 12-year-old son tried to fasten it. The incident occurred just a few months after the dog bit an adult from the same household, but that incident went unreported.
The girl's wounds — one on the hip and one on her finger — required stitches in an emergency room, while the adult, Sandy Fluegge, was able to ward off the 80-pound dog without injury. Both attacks were deemed to be unprovoked.
According to court documents, the Keldermans were charged with restraint of animals and animals that bite, a misdemeanor for both offenses, and claimed it was the dog's claws, not teeth, that injured the girl. The Ottumwa Police Department ordered the dog removed from city limits within three days of an April 21 notice, but the Keldermans filed an appeal with the city, and the matter will come before the council, who have a recommendation to deny the appeal.
Yadira Kelderman, in correspondence with the city, said the dog needs training and "guarantees to seek professional help." The dog is current on its rabies vaccination.
"He is never off a leash, even when we are outside at home in our own yard, aside from the two incidents with our neighbor the past two years," she said in an email to police chief Chad Farrington. "I would go as far as to have him on a muzzle when outdoors."
After biting the girl, the dog was ordered to be in a 10-day quarantine in the Kelderman house and handled only by an adult.
The appeal comes at the same meeting when the council will hear the first reading of the revised animals ordinance, which is the entire Chapter 7 of the code. It has been a six-month process to get to this point, but city administrator Phillip Rath recommends leaving the "pit bull terrier" as a dangerous animal, while also giving the council wiggle room to remove the breed-specific language entirely, or to define it into a newly created "high-risk" category, which would allow the breed to stay within city limits, while requiring that owners follow strict regulations.
At any rate, the main goal of revising the ordinance was to make it more enforceable by outlining procedures for both animal owners and law enforcement officers to follow.
"The revised code identifies a number of minor revisions such as definitions and clarifying language," Rath said in his staff summary ahead of the meeting. "Based upon a review of comments from the public and other independent research, it is my opinion that insufficient evidence exists to reverse the ban at this time."
The process has been fraught with tension, as well as what some council members have described as "bullying" from outside sources during the revision process. Council members have countered they are interested in "getting it right for all animals."
Also, the council will hear the final reading of an ordinance to put a moratorium on new used-car lots for one year. Approval of the final reading will put the ordinance into effect.
The meetings begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers and can be viewed live on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors have a light agenda for their meeting at the courthouse, with approval of a contract for pavement markings, as well as a funding agreement Bridge 35, which is located on County H31 (Bladensburg Road) over Jordan Creek.
Also, Anderson, Larkin and Co. will be conducting the county's audit for fiscal year 2022. Finally, the county will receive a waiver of separation distance for manure storage structures.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.