OTTUMWA — Ottumwa 2023 dog licenses will be available starting Dec. 19. Licenses are required for any dog over the age of 4 months in the city, unless the dog is kept in a kennel licensed by the state for breeding and sale purposes.
The license fee is $10 per dog for spayed/neutered animals and $20 per dog for unspayed/unneutered animals, now through Jan. 31.
On Feb. 1 of each year, licenses from the previous year become delinquent and the fee increases to $15 per dog for spayed/neutered animals or $25 per dog for unspayed/unneutered animals. The last day to purchase a 2023 license, without penalty, will be Jan. 31.
The owner must present a current certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian showing the dog has been vaccinated against rabies.
City dog licenses are available at the Ottumwa Police Department, the city clerk’s office on the first floor of City Hall, Eastview Animal Clinic at 11596 Bladensburg Road, Ottumwa Family Animal Care at 2830 N. Court St., Thomas Veterinary Clinic at 17591 Highway 34 and Animal Health Center of Ottumwa at 301 Richmond Ave.
In addition to licensing being a city law, it also provides animal control officers with a means of identification for quickly reuniting an owner with lost pets.
For further information, contact the city clerk's office at 641-683-0621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.