OTTUMWA — Ottumwa dog owners are reminded that City dog licenses are required for any dog over the age of four months in the City of Ottumwa, unless the dog is kept in a kennel licensed by the State of Iowa for breeding and sale purposes.
The city's 2023 dog licenses are now available, at costs of $10 per dog for spayed/neutered and $20 per dog for unspayed/unneutered, through January 31.
On Feb. 1 of each year, licenses from the previous year become delinquent and the fee increases to $15 per dog for spayed/neutered or $25 per dog for unspayed/unneutered. The last day to purchase a 2023 license, without penalty, will be Jan. 31.
The city passed Resolution No. 260-2019 on December 11, 2019, increasing the price of dog licenses by $5 from previous years. This increase will not go back to the city, but to Heartland Humane Society, that is the City’s contracted animal “no kill” shelter.
The owner must present a current certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian showing the dog has been vaccinated against rabies. City dog licenses are available at the Ottumwa Police Department, the city clerk’s office on the first floor of City Hall, Eastview Animal Clinic, located at 11596 Bladensburg Road, Ottumwa Family Animal Care, located at 2830 N. Court St., Thomas Veterinary Clinic, located at 17591 Hwy 34, and Animal Health Center of Ottumwa, located at 301 Richmond Ave.
In addition to licensing being a city law, it also provides the Animal Control Officer with a means of identification for quickly reuniting an owner with lost pets. For further information, contact the clerk's office at (641) 683-0621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.