OTTUMWA — The Beach Ottumwa is going to the dogs soon.
The annual dog paddle, which closes out the season for the outdoor portion of the water park, is set for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. Dogs will be able to go for a swim in the wave pool during the event, but they must be accompanied by a person age 18 or older, be current on vaccinations and be on a leash at all times. Admission to the event is one bag of pet food per dog to be donated to Heartland Humane Society.
The outdoor water park remains open for the summer season but will be closed Aug. 24-28. It will open again for the weekend Aug. 29-30 and close for the season at 6 p.m. as the dog paddle begins.