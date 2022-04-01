OTTUMWA — The man who served as the inspiration for the character named Radar O’Reilly in the popular book, movie and television series M-A-S-H has died.
Donald Stephen Shaffer died Tuesday at the age of 92 from natural causes, according to a press release from his family provided by the Cranston Family Funeral Home.
Shaffer enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948 after he graduated from Eldon High School. He was deployed with the 171st Army Evac hospital unit, where he served as a company clerk alongside Dr. Richard Hornberger. Hornberger, under the pseudonym Richard Hooker, wrote the book M-A-S-H which went on to become a movie and then popular television series from 1972-1983. The character Radar was based loosely on 19-year-old Shaffer.
Radar is the first character introduced in the book, as it begins, "When Radar O'Reilly, just out of high school, left Ottumwa, Iowa, and enlisted in the United States Army it was with the express purpose of making a career of the Signal Corps."
Shaffer spent time in Korea, Japan and Vietnam while in the service. He spent most of his time in the service in military intelligence. “My last assignment in the military was top secret," he told The Ottumwa Courier in a 2018 interview.
A funeral with military honors will be held Wednesday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at Eldon Christian Church in Eldon.