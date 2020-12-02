OTTUMWA — One of Ottumwa’s most recognizable marquees may soon be in new hands.
The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation decided in November to list Studio 229, otherwise known as the Capitol and Capri Theaters, for sale, said Heather Larson, communications and special projects manager for Legacy. The Legacy Foundation purchased the buildings in 2012 with facade improvements in 2016.
She said the organization brought in a consultant to see what it would cost to continue renovating the buildings to fill their vision and how to fund such a project. “We ended up finding out that the construction and renovation costs, it was going to be much more expensive than we anticipated,” she said. “As we dug into this, the cost of renovating the buildings, with COVID hitting, continuing this was not going to be sustainable and feasible for us right now.” That led to a pause in the renovation project. The pause necessitates staffing changes, but additional details on that were not available.
The buildings aren’t on the market yet, though. Larson said Legacy is currently looking at comparable buildings and doing other research to determine a reasonable listing price. “Structurally, they’re in good shape,” she said, with new roofs and the abatement of mold and asbestos already completed. The buildings have also been essentially gutted. “Really, they’re a shell for somebody to come in and turn them into whatever their idea might be,” Larson said.
The decision on the theaters comes about a year after the announcement of Market on Main closing and being listed for sale. That property has been purchased by the Ottumwa Community School District, with a closing date set for January.
“Market on Main is in great hands going to the school district. We’re hoping to accomplish the same thing with the theaters,” Larson said.
As such, the organization is willing to hold out to find the right buyer, she said, to give the buildings a second life. She said she doesn’t see the sales as a negative but instead making sure the people are doing the right thing for downtown, in effect shifting the renovation and restoration project into somebody else’s hands.
“We are firmly grounded in finding the right person to purchase the buildings, so we know we have someone invested in seeing downtown thrive,” Larson said. “We want to see something go in there that continues downtown on a path to begin a vibrant and exciting place to visit. We want to see it in the right hands and see it be successful, and we will work diligently on that."