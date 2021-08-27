OTTUMWA — There will be a primary election for the city of Ottumwa this cycle, complete with three council seats up for grabs and a mayoral spot to fill.
Twelve candidates returned papers to run for either council or mayor, with nine signaling interest in sitting on the council and three candidates for mayor. As a result, a primary election will be held Oct. 5 to whittle the field in each of the races, with the general election Nov. 2.
In the end, it creates a free-for-all of sorts, but one that was acknowledged as a positive by city staff because it shows a high level of interest in running for elected office in the city, and for the diversity of the field — three council candidates are women, including one of color, and three pastors are among the field. However, 11 of the 12 have not held elected office before.
In all, six of the 12 candidates filed their nomination papers in the last two days, with Sandra Pope earning 75 signatures after taking out papers two hours before Thursday's 5 p.m. deadline and returning them three minutes before it.
On the mayoral ballot, Rick Bick, who is senior pastor of New Life Center in Ottumwa, will run against Rick Johnson, the CEO of River Hills Community Health Center, and Robert LaPoint, who has run for mayor in the past. In his most recent turn, LaPoint fell to current mayor Tom Lazio in the general election in 2017.
For council candidates, Mitch Niner is among a crowded field to fill one of those three spots. Niner served eight years on the council but lost a re-election bid in 2015. He's also the only candidate in either race who has been an elected official in the past.
Matt Pringle and Doug McAntire are also pastors who are running for council. Russ Hull and Brad Stines, both longtime Ottumwa residents, put in applications to fill Skip Stevens's council seat before Johnson was appointed to finish the term. LeRoy Hanna Jr. also is a candidate for the council.
Ashley Noreuil initially ran for the council in 2017, but withdrew in order to return to active duty in the Marine Corps. Cara Galloway, who is the local coordinator for CASA, a child-advocacy organization, is also running for the council, as is Pope.
The primary elections were triggered because there are more than twice as many candidates for seats as there are spots to fill. Councilwoman Holly Berg is not seeking re-election, and neither is councilman Matt Dalbey, who has had his seat since 2014.
Lazio will retire at the end of his term, which ends this year.
To be eligible to run, council candidates needed to acquire at least 45 signatures, while mayoral candidates needed 41. Both Pringle and Bick garnered more than 100 signatures, with 103 and 101, respectively, while Galloway earned 94.