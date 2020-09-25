OTTUMWA — There were another 12 Wapello County residents diagnosed with the COVID-19, according to state data on Friday.
To date, there have been 1,315 test positive with the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the Wapello County. Of that, 1,151 have recovered and 57 have died, according to state data at 10 a.m. Friday.
Elsewhere in the Courier's coverage area, all counties added cases on Friday. There were four new cases in Appanoose, two in Davis, two in Monroe, two in Van Buren and one in Jefferson.
According to state data, Wapello has 107 active cases, and there are 61 in Van Buren, 48 in Monroe, 41 in Davis, 28 in Jefferson and 19 in Appanoose.
The state on Friday added 1,086 cases of the disease and four new deaths, which includes the one confirmed in Marion County. There were 1,128 new recoveries and 6,844 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth since Thursday were Woodbury (100), Polk (94), Dubuque (84), Sioux (49) and Scott (41).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.