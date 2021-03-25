DRAKESVILLE — Lori King & Junction 63 has signed with Make Welcome Entertainment.
The Drakesville act mixes high-energy shows with traditional bluegrass, gospel classics and occasional acoustic twists on some country favorites. Lori King began performing bluegrass music professionally in 1999. Her husband, Joe King, plays guitar and sings with the group, which is rounded out by Kevin Amburgey, mandolin and vocals; Mark Hargrove, banjo and vocals; and Kyle Murphy, fiddle.
Lori King’s past awards include the 2015 Midwest SPBGMA Bass Fiddle Player and Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year, and 2016 Female Vocalist. She is the founder and director of Lori King Productions, previously directed the Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa, is a member of the International Bluegrass Music Association, and is a graduate of Leadership Bluegrass.
Make Welcome Entertainment provides booking, management and publicity services for country, roots and bluegrass artists.
In addition, Junction 63 recently signed a recording contract with Turnberry records and will be releasing its first album, “Walkin’ the Blues,’” June 4. The albums first single, with the same name, releases Monday and can be found on Airplay Direct.
Visit www.junction63.com to hear music samples and for up-to-date tour information or via Facebook.