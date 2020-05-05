ALBIA — Trucks carrying hay bales are a common sight in southeast Iowa. Trucks carrying flaming hay bales are not.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released a dramatic dashboard video in which a truck carrying several bales passes a deputy. The driver apparently couldn’t see that the bales had caught fire.
Once the deputy pulled the truck over, the fire spread rapidly. Before the deputy had even reached the truck the driver was releasing straps that held the bales in place. The load tilted toward the ditch alongside the road and soon sent flaming bales crashing down.
The office posted the video to its Facebook page with a note of thanks to the Albia Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation for their help. The bales, officials said, “will be burning for a few days along the ditch.”
Click here to see the full video.