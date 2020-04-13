OTTUMWA — The coronavirus has created circumstances around the world that can be characterized as both challenging and unusual.
Dairy farmers can attest to that. Social distancing has created a situation in which people certainly are in need of the commodities that only agriculture can provide.
Yet, the coronavirus has also created a situation in which dairy cooperatives are having to discard some of their product. Even while milk cases in grocery stores across the country are being cleared out, raw milk is being dumped as prices for the product have plunged to lows not seen in nearly four years.
“There’s no way to offset how much loss we’re seeing with school closings and food-service demand in the form of cheese and butter just because someone’s buying an extra gallon of milk.” Alyssa Badger, director of operations at HighGround Dairy in Chicago, told Bloomberg News. “As a result, dumping this spring has been even more aggressive.”
After all, the coronavirus has made no impact on dairy cows continuing to produce milk, a very perishable product. The closing of schools and restaurants across the country, measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, led to a backup in a product that continues to be produced but cannot easily be stored long-term.
“There are products right now that have always had a high demand in the food service industry. That demand has suddenly dropped,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “There is still a high demand for those items on the grocery shelves, but those things don’t just automatically make it from the food service supply chain to over to the grocery store.
“There’s a lot of effort from everyone in the food industry and the government to connect those dots and re-direct some of that surplus of supply from one side to the other.”
On the surface, it would seem to be a simple solution. Take those dairy products such as milk, butter and cheese that would have gone to schools and restaurants and simply make them available for people to purchase at stores across the country.
That process, however, is not just as simple as taking milk cartons from school cafeterias to the grocery shelves.
“School milk comes in one-cup containers. Restaurant cheese comes in 50-pound bags. Getting switched from that to retail size gallons of milk forces you to have to change your production lines,” said Barb Blomme, co-owner of Scotland County Livestock in Memphis, Missouri, which holds monthly dairy cow sales. “You have to have plastic milk jugs available, and that’s not something that’s totally available, so they can’t get switched. They’re working on it, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”
It hasn’t helped that American dairy farmers have already faced a wave of bankruptcies amid years of low milk prices. The Bloomberg News report found that Wisconsin alone has been losing two to three dairy farms a day for the past three years.
The impact of the coronavirus has lowered butter prices to the weakest futures for the product since 2012 while cheese has reached its lowest price in a year. That ripple effect forced some dairy manufacturers to shut down or run on reduced schedules, forcing another bottleneck for dairy farmers with milk going to plants that are already full, leading to the current lone alternative of dumping until production changes can be made.
“When you see a shortage of milk in the grocery store, it’s not because of a lack of milk,” Blomme said. “The farmers have the milk. The processors just can’t switch to all-retail that fast. There’s a lot that needs to happen down the production line. That’s what is wrong right now.”