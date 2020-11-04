FAIRFIELD — Chief Deputy Bart Richmond will be the next sheriff of Jefferson County.
Richmond, a Republican, tallied 4,765 votes to win, according to the unofficial vote tally. Democrat Tracy Vance, who is a current sheriff’s deputy in Jefferson, tallied 3,905 votes.
The incumbent Sheriff Greggory Morton is retiring at the end of his term. He endorsed Richmond for the office.
In a contested race for county supervisors, a Republican and a Democrat claimed victories.
Republican Dee Sandquist was the top vote getter with 5,088 votes. Democrat Susie Drish claimed 5,087 votes. Both were elected to the office.
They defeated Republican Nick Adam, who had 3,096 votes, and independent Keith Vlademar, who had 598 votes.
Scott Reneker, the Republican who has been auditor since 1993, won re-election in an unopposed race with 6,826 votes.