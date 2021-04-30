BLOOMFIELD — Make plans to catch a drive-in movie this month.
Davis County 4-H and the Davis County Ag Society are hosting a drive-in movie night at the Davis County Fairgrounds May 15. Gates and concessions open at 7:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:45 p.m.
The family-friendly event will feature two screens with audio coming directly through your car’s FM stereo. Outdoor speakers will also be available for those who prefer to enjoy the movie outside.
For more information, contact Hailey Burgher at the Davis County Extension and Outreach Office at 641-664-2730 or Debbie Jarr at chequesteagles4hclub@hotmail.com.