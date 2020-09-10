OTTUMWA — Over most of southeast Iowa, drought conditions were unchanged in the latest report on Tuesday.
There was some rescinding in drought classification in small portions of Wapello, Monroe, Appanoose, Davis and Van Buren counties. However, most of the area was generally still classified in a moderate drought.
The report released Thursday morning by the U.S. Drought Monitor doesn’t include rain that fell after Tuesday morning, which was considerable this week.
In Wapello County, between 1 and 2 inches of rain was reported on Tuesday to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS. Wednesday saw about a half-inch of rain, and as of 1 p.m. Thursday another half-inch had fallen.
Less of the state is in a drought, with one of the statuses covering 95% of the state, down from 99.37% the week prior.
The drought continues to be the worst in west-central Iowa, where 20 counties are currently in an extra drought.