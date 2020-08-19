OTTUMWA — A low-lying river might be good news if you’re hoping to avoid a flood, but not when you’re planning on floating hundreds of rubber ducks down it.
That’s why the Ottumwa Duck Races are moving downtown when they return next month. “There’s no water in the river, and it doesn’t look like there’s going to be water,” said Shea Greiner, Vice President of engagement and organizational development at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.
She said the options were to either work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get more water released to the river or simply move the race. Since the Crops is already quite busy, “we have decided to move our Duck Races. It’s easier.
“We made the decision last night, and we’re moving forward,” she said Wednesday morning.
When the event returns Sept. 19 after more than 20 years on hiatus, ducks will be released onto South Court Street and race down to where the street intersects with East Second Street, running right past the Hotel Ottumwa.
“This looks like a crosswalk. It’s not — it’s a finish line,” says Hans Wilz, master of ceremonies for the event, in a video announcing the change on the event’s Facebook page. “It’s soon to be a Duck Race Raceway.”
“We’re going to make a giant slip and slide, and there’s enough of an incline there,” Greiner said. “Everyone’s coming together.”
That includes the Ottumwa Fire Department, which will blast water from a fire hydrant down the slip and slide, as well as the city and its public works department, who have worked with GOPIP to help find a new location for the race, making arrangements to close the street and sandbags to hold the water in place.
While holding the Duck Race off of a body of water is new to Ottumwa, similar events have been held in alternative ways over the years in other locations. “There’s thousands of different ways you could do it,” Greiner said in a previous interview about the event.
In addition to the race itself, more than $200 in gift cards will be given away to attendees, and $1 of each duck adopted will be donated to Whatsoever You Do, Inc., for its shelter project.
“We’re very excited,” Greiner said. “It’s going to be a blast.”
Wilz echoed that excitement in Wednesday’s video. “Duck Races September 19th. It’s back. It’s better than ever, and it’s going to get bigger.”