OTTUMWA — Rubber ducks will be taking over South Court Street once again this September.
The Duck Races, a popular event reinstated in 2020 after a 20-year hiatus, are scheduled for Sept. 18.
Ducks will once again launch from Central Park and race down the South Court Street hill. Ducks will be available for adoption with $1 from every duck adoption benefiting youth programs at Ottumwa Boxing Club.
First place will receive $2,500, second place $1,000 and Dead Duck (last place) $500. For more information, visit www.ottumwaduckraces.com.