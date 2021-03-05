IMG_9906.jpg

Five thousand rubber ducks are released onto the track on South Court Street at Saturday's Duck Races. The event moved to that location after the Des Moines River level was tool low for the race.

OTTUMWA — Rubber ducks will be taking over South Court Street once again this September.

The Duck Races, a popular event reinstated in 2020 after a 20-year hiatus, are scheduled for Sept. 18.

Ducks will once again launch from Central Park and race down the South Court Street hill. Ducks will be available for adoption with $1 from every duck adoption benefiting youth programs at Ottumwa Boxing Club.

First place will receive $2,500, second place $1,000 and Dead Duck (last place) $500. For more information, visit www.ottumwaduckraces.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you