OTTUMWA — Steve Earle & The Dukes take the stage at Bridge View Center in August.
The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist is set to perform with special Guests The Mastersons at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in the BVC Theater.
The singer-songwriter has had songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders and others. He has since released several records, starting with “Guitar Town” in 1986, which shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre. Following releases, including “the Revolution Starts … Now” in 2004, “Washington Square Serenade” in 2007 and “TOWNES” in 2009 received consecutive Grammy awards.
Earle has also published a novel and collection of short stories, has produced albums for other artists, and has acted in film, television and on the stage. He also currently hosts a radio show for Sirius XM. In November 2020, Earle was inducted in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and released his 21st studio album J.T. in January as a tribute to his late son.
Tickets for the Ottumwa show will be available for sale Friday, June 25, at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, www.bridgeviewcenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.