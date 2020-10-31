Early voting continues to be a storyline, as almost 8,000 absentee ballots for the 2020 general election have been received by the Wapello County Auditor's Office, according to figures released by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office Saturday.
Wapello County has received 7,959 absentee ballots, almost 40% of the total number of registered voters in the county as of Oct. 1. Early voting began Oct. 5. Wapello County's total has excited the number of absentee ballots cast in 2016 (6,340).
There is also a high rate of return in the county as well, with 8,421 ballots sent. So far, 4,094 ballots have been turned in by Democrats and 2,385 by Republicans. Notably, 1,454 ballots have no party affiliation.
Overall, state officials reported 924,533 ballots already cast, by far a state record.
President Donald Trump won the county by 21 points in 2016, the first time the county had voted Republican for president since 1972.
The absentee numbers in other counties:
Appanoose County
The county, with 8,223 registered voters, has received 2,971 ballots (36 percent of voters). The county 3,224 sent ballots, with 1,348 cast by Republicans and 1,134 by Democrats.
Trump won the county with 66 percent of the vote four years ago. The county last went Democratic for president was Bill Clinton's second term in 1996.
Davis County
The county has 4,888 registered voters, of whom 41% (1,989) have already voted. Republicans have cast 944 cast ballots, with a slight lead over the Democrats (820). The county sent 2,093 ballots.
In 2016, Trump carried the county with 70 percent of the vote. The county last voted for the Democratic nominee in 1996.
Monroe County
The county has 4,785 registered voters and has received 2,022 ballots (43% of the total), with 916 cast by Republicans and 783 by Democrats. The county sent 2,102 ballots.
Trump won the county four years ago by 41 points, with 68 percent of the vote. The county last broke ranks with the Republicans for president in 1996.
Jefferson County
Fifty-three percent Jefferson County voters have returned ballots already. The county has 10,762 registered voters, who have returned 5,665 ballots. Democrats (3,277) have more than a 2-to-1 margin over Republicans, and the county sent 5,993 ballots to voters.
Wide Democratic margins are not unusual for the county, though it broke for Trump by one point in a four-candidate race four years ago after delivering decisive double-digit wins for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
Van Buren County
The county has received 1,359 ballots out of 1,455 sent, with a return rate about 29% of the county's total number of registered voters (4,739). Republicans have cast 750 of those ballots, compared to 412 for Democrats.
Trump carried the county by 48 points four years ago, garnering 71 percent of the vote. The county hasn't voted for the Democratic nominee since Bill Clinton in 1996.
Marion County
Marion County has received 9,555 ballots, or 42 percent of the number of registered voters (22,823). Republicans have cast 4,353 and Democrats 3,296 About 600 ballots requested haven't been turned in.
Trump won the county by 32 points four years ago with 62 percent of the vote. The county hasn't voted Democratic for president since Michael Dukakis against George H.W. Bush in 1988.
Mahaska County
The county has seen 44 percent of its registered voters return ballots. The county, with 13,909 registered voters, has received 6,107 ballots, with 3,349 from Republicans at more than a 2-to-1 margin over Democrats.
Trump won 70 percent of the vote four years ago, good enough for a 25-point margin. The county hasn't voted for a Democratic nominee for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, a string of 13 consecutive elections.