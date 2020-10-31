Early voting continues to be a storyline in Iowa, as more than 8,000 absentee ballots for the 2020 general election have been received by the Wapello County Auditor's Office, according to figures released by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office Monday.
Wapello County has received 8,147 absentee ballots, almost 40% of the total number of registered voters in the county as of Monday. Early voting began Oct. 5. Wapello County's total has exceeded the number of absentee ballots cast in 2016 (6,340).
The county sent 8,421 ballots; so far, 4,157 ballots have been turned in by Democrats and 2,450 by Republicans. Notably, 1,514 ballots have no party affiliation.
Overall, state officials reported 955,971 ballots already cast (46% percent of the electorate), by far a state record. Iowa has 2,095,581 registered voters, more than 90% of the eligible population.
President Donald Trump won Wapello County by 21 points in 2016, the first time the county had voted Republican for president since 1972.
The absentee numbers in other counties:
Appanoose County
The county, with 8,329 registered voters, has received 3,039 ballots (36 percent of voters). The county sent 3,273t ballots, with 1,380 cast by Republicans and 1,145 by Democrats.
Trump won the county with 66 percent of the vote four years ago. The county last went Democratic for president was Bill Clinton's second term in 1996.
Davis County
The county has 4,965 registered voters, of whom 41% (2,021) have already voted. Republicans have cast 963 cast ballots, with a slight lead over the Democrats (823). The county sent 2,121 ballots.
In 2016, Trump carried the county with 70 percent of the vote. The county last voted for the Democratic nominee in 1996.
Monroe County
The county has 4,946 registered voters and has received 2,115 ballots (43% of the total), with 963 cast by Republicans and 802 by Democrats. The county sent 2,201 ballots.
Trump won the county four years ago by 41 points, with 68 percent of the vote. The county last broke ranks with the Republicans for president in 1996.
Jefferson County
Fifty-three percent Jefferson County voters have returned ballots already. The county has 10,967 registered voters, who have returned 5,856 ballots. Democrats (3,347) have more than a 2-to-1 margin over Republicans, and the county sent 6,116 ballots to voters.
Wide Democratic margins are not unusual for the county, though it broke for Trump by one point in a four-candidate race four years ago after delivering decisive double-digit wins for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
Van Buren County
The county has received 1,392 ballots out of 1,485 sent, with a return rate about 29% of the county's total number of registered voters (4,792). Republicans have cast 774 of those ballots, compared to 415 for Democrats.
Trump carried the county by 48 points four years ago, garnering 71 percent of the vote. The county hasn't voted for the Democratic nominee since Clinton in 1996.
Marion County
Marion County has received 9,856 ballots, or 42% of the number of registered voters (23,196). Republicans have cast 4,508 and Democrats 3,355, but almost 2,000 have no party affiliation. Just over 400 ballots requested haven't been turned in.
Trump won the county by 32 points four years ago with 62 percent of the vote. The county hasn't voted Democratic for president since Michael Dukakis against George H.W. Bush in 1988.
Mahaska County
The county has seen 47 percent of its registered voters return ballots. The county, with 14,217 registered voters, has received 6,623 ballots, with 3,500 from Republicans at more than a 2-to-1 margin over Democrats.
Trump won 70 percent of the vote four years ago, good enough for a 25-point margin. The county hasn't voted for a Democratic nominee for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, a string of 13 consecutive elections.