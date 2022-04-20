OTTUMWA — The Friends of Ottumwa's Parks Earth Day parks clean-up, which was scheduled for today, has been rescheduled for May 6 because of forecasted inclement weather.
The clean-up, which is coordinated with Ottumwa Community School District elementary students, will still take place from 9-11 a.m. Buses will take Liberty and Eisenhower elementary students to Wildwood Park and Ottumwa Park, respectively.
If there is inclement weather in the forecast for the rescheduled day and should cause a postponement, school officials will be notified May 4.
Garbage bags and plastic gloves will be provided by the Ottumwa Parks Department, but participants also may bring their own work gloves.