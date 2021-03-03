The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School After-Prom committee is inviting elementary students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade to its "Cookies and Crafts" sessions at Melody's Restaurant in Eddyville.
There are two sessions available March 13. The first session will have K-3 students from 1-2:30 p.m., followed by grades 4-6 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Devon, who is the craft instructor, will teach students how to make Easter crafts. Refreshments will be served featuring Melody's famous sugar cookies. Parents are welcome to attend with their child, but each session is limited to 50 participants.
The cost is $15 per person, and questions can be emailed to afterpromebf@gmail.com.