EDDYVILLE — An Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont bus carrying students was involved in an accident early Friday morning near Ajinomoto, according to the school's Facebook page.
It was unclear how many students were on the bus, but no injuries have been reported by either the students, bus driver, or the other vehicle occupant.
According to the Facebook post, the bus rear-ended another vehicle while traveling east on Highway 137. After the accident, all students were observed by school staff, and parents were contacted directly Friday morning.