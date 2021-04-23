EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School Alumni Association will be honoring the Class of 2021, and classes of 1970 and 1971 during a banquet May 22 at 6 p.m. at the high school in Eddyville.
Last year, a tradition dating back to 1889 was interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be resumed this year. The banquet is attended by individuals who graduated from Eddyville, Eddyville-Blakesburg and EBF High School.
Graduates from many different years attend, but special recognition will be given to the aforementioned classes.
Advance sales of banquet tickets is available at First Iowa State Bank in Eddyville, Melody's Kitchen and the high school office through May 14.