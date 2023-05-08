The Ecumenical Lord's Cupboard of Ottumwa has moved. The new location is 101B North Court in Ottumwa. The mailing address remains the same PO box 1876, Ottumwa Iowa 52501. Business hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Ecumenical Lord's Cupboard is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to feed the hungry of Wapello County. In 2022 the organization served over 5000 people, and numbers have increased in 2023. The organization relies on donations from local churches, and businesses, food drives at local grocery stores, and the generosity of others. If you would like to donate food items you may bring them to 101B North Court, financial gifts may be mailed to PO box 1876 or brought to the Cupboard. If you have questions, you may contact the director during the hours of operation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.