EDDYVILLE — Citizens of Eddyville are being asked to continue to shelter in place while authorities assess and clean up a chemical acid spill.
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office said an incident involving hazardous materials at the Ajinomoto plant near Eddyville has prompted the voluntary shelter in place recommendation. A hydrochloric acid spill was contained on site officials said, but it would be possibly 1 a.m. Thursday before the leak would be stopped. Crews began responding to the area around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Wind shifts and chemical plumes could be a concern, but emergency management officials on scene said they believe there isn’t an immediate threat to the public. Because the situation could change quickly, authorities advised residents of the Eddyville area to continue sheltering in place with their windows closed until 1 a.m. Thursday.
The Wapello County Emergency Management office said the risk to citizens is minimal currently, but officials remain cautious until the leaking tank is emptied and controlled. The Mahaska County Emergency Management office advises citizens can still run their air conditioning systems during the shelter in place recommendation.
Travel on Highway 137, Monroe Wapello Road, and Highway 63N/163 was periodically impacted but those roads are now open as of just before midnight Wednesday.
The Southeast Iowa Response Group HAZMAT team is continuing to monitor the situation, and has been conducting air quality tests in the area. Mapping with assistance from the National Weather Service show the chemical plume has not moved far from the original area, but authorities don’t believe it would currently impact any population unless conditions change.
The Elliott Oil BP gas station in Eddyville quickly became a staging area for multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies. Given Eddyville's geographical location within three different counties, agencies from Mahaska, Wapello and Monroe have responded to the scene, as have the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation.
Ajinomoto is a company that specializes in creating additives commonly used in food, like monosodium glutamate (MSG) and umami.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking news alert. More information will be reported as it becomes available.