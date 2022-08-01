Eddyville voters will go to the polls next month for a special election concerning a rural water franchise in the city, Mahaska, Wapello and Monroe counties.
Voters will decide on Public Measure UU, which would allow the Mahaska Rural Water System to operate and construct necessary wells, mains and meters, as well as sell treated water to individuals, corporations and communities inside and outside of the city for a period of 25 years.
The election is scheduled for Sept. 13, and polls will be open between 7 a.m.-8 p.m. The pre-registration deadline is Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., but same-day registration may also occur; to register on the same day, voters will need to prove both identity (drivers license, etc.) and residency (bank statement, etc., phone bill, etc.).
Absentee ballots will also be available beginning Aug. 24, when in-person absentee voting begins. Absentee voting ends Sept. 12.
Voters who want an absentee ballot mailed to them must submit a written absentee ballot request by Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. to the Wapello County Auditor's Office. The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the office is 8 p.m. on Election Day, and postmarks will not count.
For more information, contact either Kelly Spurgeon or Danielle Weller in the auditor's office at (641) 683-0020.
